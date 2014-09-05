Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) hosted 54 participants for the Day at the Ballpark trip held on Wednesday, September 3. The group enjoyed a breakfast reception at the Susnig Center before leaving for St. Louis. Prior to the 12:45pm game time, the group had nearly three hours of free-time at the new Ballpark Village. Then the group watched the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 1-0 with a very exciting 9th inning.

The department offers two day trips every month. For more information or to learn how to register for future day trips, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Group Caption: The JPRD group poses for a group photo in front of Busch
Stadium.

Game Time Caption: (from l to r) Judy Groppel, Richard Miller, Earlene
Miller, Ginger Gast and Donna Henderson are all smiles and ready for the
game to start.

