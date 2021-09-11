EDWARDSVILLE – Kansas City's Jony Munoz broke a scoreless tie in the 81st minute and the Roos held on to knock of SIUE men's soccer 1-0 Friday at Korte Stadium.

Both teams sit at 1-3-1 following Friday's result.

The Roos controlled the possession in the early going and looked to get a break when a penalty was called in the 10th minute. Munoz stepped up and hit a hard shot to right post, but SIUE goalkeeper Tor Erik Larsen made a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

"They kicked our butts in the first half," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "All credit to UMKC in that half."

The second half was a different story, where the Cougars generated several chances only to be denied. The best chance came when Corban McAvinew hit a curling shot from 20 yards out that was turned away by Kansas City keeper Cooper Clark.

"Credit to our guys for the halftime adjustments and the execution," Wassermann said. "I thought we were really good in the second half."

The game-winner came after a breakdown in the midfield. Munoz broke free, worked into the box on a breakaway and hit a low shot which spun through the hands of Larsen for the game winner.

"It came down to a multi-error mistake as far as the goal goes," Wassermann said. "Tor was the reason we were nil-nil at halftime because of his big save. That happens to all goalkeepers across the world all levels. I have faith in our whole goalkeeping unit."

Larsen finished the game with five saves

SIUE travels to Saint Louis Tuesday for a Bronze Boot match with the Billikens. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

"It's a historical rivalry and a geographic rivalry," Wassermann said of the match. "If we go out there with the energy we had in the second half then I have full confidence in the group. It's one of those things where you have to pick your head up and move on."

