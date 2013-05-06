There’s a fresh ‘vibe’ you can see, smell and log-on to in the Mineral Springs Building on Broadway in Alton. Like the free access to the World Wide Web that’s provided, the food featured in Rooney’s Café has influences from across the world. Disarmingly casual with just a dollop of sophistication is how its best described.

Tracey Muscarella, the proprietor of Rooney’s, was drawn to Alton from South Africa by her husband Ron, who grew up in Alton. Along with her son Aaron, Tracey - a charming lady who seems like she could have just been plucked out of the European countryside, says her café is a “dream come true”.

If eating delicious food at reasonable prices is a dream come true for you, you’ll love their signature Beef Pot Pie which comes with chopped fruit, chips or a delightfully savory/sweet/spicy slaw (you have to try this!) Other lunch menu items include steak or chicken salad ‘sammichs’. The ‘Mother of All BLT’s’, a menu item sitting smack in the middle of the menu, that cries out a challenge to any other BLT in the area.

Serving of ‘breakkie’ begins at 9:00 am and consists of muffins and croissants that are baked on site.

To add to the excitement of opening her café, Tracey was asked to be on KSDK Channel Five’s ‘Show Me St. Louis!’ today - the show airs from 12:30 to 1:00 pm weekdays. Tracey couldn’t pass up the opportunity to describe the Café and food served at the ‘Viby-est’ café in Alton!

Services: Breakkie – 9:00 – 11:00

Lunch - 11:00 – 3:00

WIFI - Free

Catering - Available

Delivery - Available (to the downtown area)

The Rooney’s Café is open Tuesday through Friday Saturday and Sunday

9:00 am to 3:00 pm 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

On Monday’s, Tracey, who “can’t wait for the Farmer’s Market to open down-town”, scours local markets for the freshest ingredients for her dishes.

Rooney’s Café

Mineral Springs Hotel

310 East Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

618-465-3015

