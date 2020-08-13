CARROLLTON - Roodhouse Police, Carrollton Police, KTS Predator Hunter Group, and Greene County Sheriff's Office teamed together recently in an arrest of a Roodhouse man - Mark Lockman - at Carrollton Park.
Police charged Lockman with alleged Grooming and Traveling To Meet A Minor offenses.
Carrollton Police made this statement: "In light of the congratulations for the recent arrest at the Carrollton Park, we would like to give credit where credit is due. The case originated by KTS and the Roodhouse Police Department. Carrollton Police Department and Greene County Sheriff's Office were honored to be a part of the final outcome. We all strive to keep our children and public safe. Thank you Roodhouse Police Department, job well done."

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Jun 13, 2023 - Several In Greene County Face Battery, Sexual Assault, Other Charges

Jul 26, 2023 - Domestic Battery, Sexual Abuse, Other Charges Filed In Greene County

Jul 10, 2023 - Fleeing Officer, Property Damage, Other Charges Filed In Greene County

Jun 13, 2023 - Drug Charges Filed In Greene County

Jun 23, 2023 - More Drug Charges Released By Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.