EDWARDSVILLE, IL - The Edwardsville based injury law firm Schoen, Walton, Telken & Foster is proud to announce that firm partner Ronald J. Foster, Jr. has been appointed to the Glen Carbon Fire Protection Board.

As trustee, Foster will share responsibilities for overseeing the Fire District’s operations.

“The Fire District saves lives,” said Foster. “I look forward to serving the Glen Carbon community as trustee, and I am proud to be appointed to the Board.”

Foster is one of five trustees appointed by the Madison County Board to manage the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District. The Fire Protection Board will execute duties related to fire commission, labor and employment, collective bargaining, pensions, budgets, and levies.

Two fire stations house 35 members who provide Fire and EMS services, including fire fighters, two paramedics, and eight EMTs.

Located at 199 Main Street, Station 1 houses the main Communication Center, an ambulance, a rescue truck and two pumper trucks.

At 430 Glen Carbon Road, Station 2 includes the main offices for Ambulance services and District Trustee offices.

It also houses a Brush truck, an Aerial truck, a Pumper truck, a Rescue truck, a pickup truck, and two ambulances.

The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District serves a population of 12,974 and answered more than 1,000 calls in the last year.

Ron Foster, Jr. resides in Glen Carbon with his wife Jamie and their three children. Ron is a past President of the Madison County Bar Association, the present Chairman of the Edwardsville Township Democratic Precinct Committeeman and is a Board Member of the Heartlands Conservancy.

