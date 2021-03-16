EDWARDSVILLE - Ronald Harris recently opened a Farmers Insurance Agency at 115 N. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville.

Harris said his insurance agency is there to help take care of all insurance needs for customers.

"We value our customers and all of their concerns," Harris said. "Let us help you get the insurance coverage that you need. We offer bundling, discounts, and free quotes.

Farmer's has been operating since 1928, right before the biggest economic depression in American history, and is still a household name to this day.

"We began insuring vehicles of rural farmers, but as times and things changed, we did too," Harris said. "We strive to continue serving our customers and continuing to evolve and meet their needs.

"Here at Farmer's, we know a thing or two, because we've seen a thing or two. "We firmly believe in finding affordable insurance for all of our clients. Give us a call today or go to our website for any additional information."

For more information, contact (618) 307-9389 or visit the business website at:

http://www.farmersagent.com/rharris

