EDWARDSVILLE - Ronald Harris opened his Farmer's Insurance Agency in Edwardsville in March 2021 and he said the business always tries to put customer concerns first.

Harris has also enjoyed his time with Farmer's Insurance.

Farmer's has been operating since 1928, right before the biggest economic depression in history, and continues to operate successfully today.

Harris explained that he feels Farmer's has a lot of showcased new products to offer.

Article continues after sponsor message

"With our new products in place, we have been seeing a significant amount of premiums being lower with great insurance coverage," he said.

"Here at the Joe Harris Insurance Agency, we practice a business of caring. Caring for our insured and making sure they receive excellent customer service is our goal. Go to our website and let us give you a quote and see if we can help you get the insurance you deserve at an affordable price. You can also give us a call at the office and we can work the quote with you right there."

The Harris Agency is located at 115 N. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville or Harris can be reached at (618) 307-9389.

Website: www.insurewithharris.com

More like this: