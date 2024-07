Ronald G Marler Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Ronald G Marler Hometown: Granite City, IL Years of Service: 1974-1978 Date of Death: 2006-09-06 Killed in Action?: no Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Military Branch: US Navy Rank: E-1 War(s) During Service: Vietnam Message: Son of James David Marler Submitted by: Sonny Marler Print Version Submit your Tribute