EDWARDSVILLE - Ron Swaim, the new Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 commander, has been around the block in Legion circles. Forty years ago, Swaim served as the Legion commander in Georgetown, Illinois, and on Sunday night he was sworn in for another term.

Swaim is a Vietnam veteran. He was proud to see such a turnout for his swearing-in ceremony and said he was honored by State Rep. Katie Stuart, on hand for the event.

Swaim provided the list of other officers:

Wes Sterling - Senior vice commander

Al Mahan - Junior vice commander

John Pinegar - Financial officer

Lorra Sabo - Adjutant

Mick Ahrens - Historian

Marion Strohman - Judge Advocate

Larry Miller - Sergeant At Arms

At the ceremony, Swaim thanked his wife, Joy, for all his support over the years.

“I am honored to be the new post commander,” Swaim said. “It is an awesome post, and I am thankful they have the trust to allow me to have this position. We want to get more new members and continue to get out there more in the community and help the veterans we can help. We are also hopeful our bingo stays a solid fundraiser after starting again.”

