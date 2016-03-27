EDWARDSVILLE - Gabby Romano is off to a sizzling start in the pole vault for Edwardsville’s girls track and field team, posting first places both on Saturday in the Southwestern Illinois Relays Meet at Edwardsville and earlier in the week at a quad meet at Alton.

Romano cleared 9-0 for first on Saturday, then also was first at Alton on Tuesday with a vault of 9-6.

Rachel Schoenecker turned in a stellar performance in the 1,600, capturing third (5:40.30). Colleen Corkery was seventh in that event (5:43.92).

Edwardsville’s girls were fifth overall as a team in the Southwestern Illinois Relays. O’Fallon won with 101 points, followed by East St. Louis (87); Alton (84.5); Cahokia (74); and Edwardsville (73).

The sprint medley relay of senior Olivia Watson, India James, Tatiana Perry and Lorie Cashdollar recorded a time of 4:05.02 for second place. Edwardsville was second in the sprint medley with a time of 1:50.41.

The 1,600-meter relay of Cashdollar, Jaydi Swanson, Rachel Kubicek and Victoria Vegher was second in with a time of 4:05.03.

The distance medley team of Danielle Bohannon, Maddie Miller, Melissa Spencer and Julianna Determan was second in 13:04.73.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville was fifth in the 4 x 200 (1:47.46); third in the 4 x 800 (10:11.64); and the sprint hurdle relay (1:13.65).

Edwardsville’s discus thrower Jessie Chappel was second (114-3).

Edwardsville’s will return to the track at 4 p.m. Friday in the Belleville West Invitational.

TIGERS SECOND IN QUAD: Alton High's new Piasa Motor Fuels Field hosted its first track meet as the Redbirds hosted Edwardsville, Granite City and O'Fallon in a girls quadrangular meet, which served as a tuneup for Saturday's Southwestern Illinois Relays at Winston Brown Track in Edwardsville.

The Panthers won the quad with 95.5 points, with the Tigers second at 70, Redbirds third at 68.5 and Warriors fourth at 17.

Tiger winners included Gabby Romano in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches), the 4x800 relay team of Danielle Bohannon, Victoria Vegher, Honor Dernick and Payton Flowers (10:07.3), Jessie Chappel in the discus (107-9), Julianna Determan in the 3,200 meters (12:16.5) and Lorie Cashdollar in the 800 (2:21.6).

Alexis Boykin was second in the long jump (15-10) and Madelyn Harrison was second in the 400 (1:06.6); the 4x400 relay team took second at 4:19.2; Tatiana Perry was third in the 200 at 26.53 seconds and was also on the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Flowers finished in the top five in the 1,600 at 5:45.1.

More like this: