WOOD RIVER - Emergency responders from the Wood River Fire Department and Police Department were called to the Wood River Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon following reports of a vehicle rollover.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered at least one individual trapped inside the overturned vehicle. The Wood River Fire Department immediately requested additional manpower to assist with the extrication process.

Firefighters swiftly managed to extract the trapped person.

A traffic sign in the parking lot was also found bent over as a result of the crash. The cause of the rollover remains unknown at this time.

