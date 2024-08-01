GODFREY – Ray Morales, a well-known figure in the Alton area, has been named the new general manager of the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. Morales, an Alton native with 30 years of golfing experience, is also a member of the Alton Golf Hall of Fame.

Morales, who has played on over 100 golf courses and participates in 20 to 30 tournaments annually, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. In addition to his golfing accomplishments, he owned Morales Tacos, a popular local taco truck.

"I want to bring this golf course back to the friendliest golf course around," Morales said. "There was a time I was out here playing, and it was a warm feeling, and everyone enjoyed being here. I want to bring that back. I want it to be family-friendly."

Morales's best round of golf was at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton, where he shot a two-over-par 74 for 18 holes. Despite his extensive experience playing various courses, Olin remains his favorite.

"It's been an honor to be picked as the new GM," Morales said. "I have over 40 years of hospitality experience, and I rely on that a lot. I also have a lot of golf experience, starting at Rock Springs and Muny and here when it was only nine holes. I've also played in the Godfrey Open, Gold Medal, and Alton Two-Man

Morales was president of the Madison County Licensed Beverage Association. In this role, he has organized golf tournaments for the past 15 years, donating a portion of the proceeds to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Morales estimates that these tournaments have raised over $30,000 for the hospital.

Looking ahead, Morales plans to introduce food options at Rolling Hills.

Mary Campbell, the general manager of Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, has taken Morales under her wing and is training him.

Rolling Hills Golf Course originally debuted in the spring of 1965 as Country Fairways, a nine-hole course on Droste’s farm in rural northwest Madison County. The course changed ownership in 1976, becoming Godfrey Fairways Inc., and was renamed Rolling Hills Golf Course two years later. In 1990, the course expanded to 18 holes.

Morales's appointment marks a new chapter for Rolling Hills, with hopes of revitalizing the course's community atmosphere and enhancing its facilities.

