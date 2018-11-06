PEORIA - Lydia Roller of Staunton ran the race of her life Saturday at the IHSA Class 2A Girls State Cross Country Meet in Peoria.

The individual champion was Emma Argo of Eureka, who came in at 16:59.73, while Staunton’s Roller was in the runner-up at 17:18.16, and Amelia McLain of Benton finishing third with a time of 17:26.77.

Roller smashed her personal best in the race and ran a phenomenal race, Staunton head coach Steve Moore said.

Coach Moore said Roller’s work ethic is second to none and he labeled it “off the charts.”

“Lydia’s diligence and commitment to the sport made this happen,” he said. “She eats right and always trains correctly.”

Roller said she was very happy with her race on Saturday.

“I could not have imagined any better,” she said. “Everybody congratulates you when you do something like this.”

Coach Moore said he is looking forward to seeing what Lydia will do in track next spring. She placed in the top five in both the 1,600 and 3,200 this past year and he expects her to do even better this spring.

