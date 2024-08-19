COLLINSVILLE — Roller derby fans filled the Gateway Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, as the local team, the Confluence Crush, hosted their first home game of the season. The event marked a significant milestone for the team, providing a platform for new players to showcase their skills.

Swamp Smasher, a versatile player who takes on the roles of pivot, blocker, and jammer, expressed enthusiasm about the event. "We had such a big crowd watch us. It is great we had this opportunity to have a lot of skaters who haven’t played in a game, and we had a good turnout," Swamp Smasher said. "It is great to hit some others rather than our team members in practice. We feel we can grow from this experience."

The excitement was palpable among both players and attendees. Scarlet Bandit, a blocker for the Crush, shared her thoughts on the game and the venue. "It is very exciting to have a home venue in Collinsville at the Gateway Convention Center again," she said. "I had no expectations going in. I knew it would be a tough game and our first real game at home. We knew we were in for a tough fight, but with the Crush spirit and heart, we just had fun doing it."

The game also provided a sense of community and growth, as noted by attendee Kim Clere, whose daughter played on the Crush team. "It was nice to see how they have grown together," Clere said.

The event concluded with Swamp Smasher receiving a "coach's choice" award, an honor selected by the opposing team. Reflecting on the game, Swamp Smasher noted, "I just love the adrenaline of it all. I love the camaraderie, even if a good hit with someone on the other team, and they recognize it. That is one of the differences in this sport. I thought the game went really well."

Looking ahead, the Crush have another game scheduled for Sept. 28, 2024, at the Gateway Convention Center. The team is encouraging fans to attend and is welcoming new players to join. "This is a great start to many more home games," Swamp Smasher added.

The Confluence Crush members are optimistic about the future and look forward to building on the momentum from their successful home opener. If you interested in attending a game or joining the team, visit their website for more information at www.confluencecrush.com and Facebook page at Facebook.com/ConfluenceCrush.

