EDWARDSVILLE - As one of the St. Louis area's top distance runners for Edwardsville High, Roland Prenzler helped lead the Tigers to a 20th place finish in the 2017 and 2018 IHSA Class 3A state cross country meets, running a time of 14:56.58 in his senior season, and as a member of the track team, was a two-time all-state runner in the 3,200 meters in his junior and senior seasons.

As a member of the cross country and track teams as SIU-Edwardsville, Prenzler has excelled for the Cougars, leading the team at the 2019 John Flamer Invitational, with a time of 26:15.1, finishing fifth in the race, then following up with a 25:39.0 for 8,000 meters in the Ohio Valley Conference championships, both meets being held at SIUE's famed Mud Mountain course. His best time for a 10,000-meter race was 33:17.3, while having personal records indoors of 4:35.01 for the mile, and 8:48.55 for the 3,000 meters.

Despite missing the entire 2020 outdoor season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prenzler and the Cougars continue to do well under head coach Marcus Evans, along with assistants Josh Wolfe and Erin Wykoff, and Prenzler is looking ahead to the season.

"I think it went well," Prenzler said during a recent interview. "Last year as a freshman, we had a different coach than when I signed on, then we had a new coach, and he's a really positive coach. He brings a positive attitude to practice every day, and his impact makes a good impression on the team. We have two other coaches, Josh Wolfe and Erin Wykoff, both very good, and very positive as well."

The pandemic has definitely affected the Cougars, but SIUE recently competed in the Redhawk Invitational at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where Prenzler ran his personal record 8K race in finishing seventh, teammate Spencer Hielkema also setting a personal record, and a number of freshmen, including Edwardsville's Zach Walters, competing very well in their first race. Getting back to the competition is definitely a great thing.

"I think the impact that it had was that we couldn't face up to the competition for a long time," Prenzler said. "but now, after we've had one race under our belt, I think it's pretty clear what kind of work we put in this year. We had hoped to race again soon, and when we had that opportunity, it showed how badly we wanted it."

The pandemic has impacted the team's training in one aspect, but overall, the Cougars continue to train on a regular basis while taking all of the necessary precautions.

"I would say the way it impacts our training is that it's difficult to get into the weight room," Prenzler said, "but outside of that, we're outside in the open, and it doesn't impact us as much as other teams. Of course, we have to take some measures, but because we don't take as many precautions as a much larger team, so far, we've stayed safe. My teammates are responsible, and our top priority is that everyone can practice safely together."

Article continues after sponsor message

With everything all happening with the pandemic, Prenzler does feel that it's truly a blessing to be able to compete, and that the Cougars are evolving into a very solid team.

"I would say it's a blessing to be able to compete," Prenzler said, "but the real blessing is that our team is connecting well with the new freshmen."

The new freshmen on the Cougars are Walters and Blake Paganos of St. Charles, Mo. Both have already made a very positive impact on the team as the other runners have gotten to know them.

"Both Zach and Blake are connecting well with the team," Prenzler said, "but they didn't get to visit the campus, so we didn't get to meet them. They still fit in so well, and they put the team first."

As far as the track season goes later this spring, Prenzler is looking forward to the OVC men's track championships, which will be held at O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. It's also the longtime home of the IHSA state track meet, and it's a facility that he knows very well.

"I've raced there many times," Prenzler said. "so I'm familiar with the track."

Prenzler. like many, isn't sure what will happen down the road as the pandemic continues, but one thing for sure is that he and the Cougars will continue to work hard and get ready for the upcoming 2021 season.

"We're not sure what the future holds," Prenzler said, "so we'll keep training hard. Hope keeps us going."

More like this:

Related Video: