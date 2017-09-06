GRANITE CITY – Roland Prenzler had an outstanding day at Saturday's Granite City Invitational cross-country meet, finishing in third behind the Warriors' Andrew O'Keefe and Freeburg's Charlie Parrish with a time of 15:15.20 over the three-mile Wilson Park/GCHS course.

Prenzler's third paced the Tigers to the team title as EHS had 74 points to top Chatham Glenwood (91 points) and St. Louis University High (111 points).

“It was actually pretty good,” Prenzler said of Saturday's course and weather conditions. “The weather was nice; I remember either last year or two years ago, the heat index was over 100. I was kind of thrilled that I was able to stay up by the front.

“We've come a long way in establishing ourselves in the area; my freshman year, we got seventh here.

Saturday's win meant much to Prenzler and the Tiger boys. “It does (mean a lot), but you have to put the work in over the summer,” Prenzler said. “I wasn't just running with these guys; we were doing stuff in the pool, abs, lifting, instead of just going out on nights, 'let's do some other stuff to get better.' Those are the guys who improved and finished up higher.

“I was working hard and smart; you can't beat hard work. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.”

Prenzler's main personal goal for the season is to break the 15-minute mark. “For the team, I would like to see this team finish in the top 10 at state (the IHSA Class 3A state meet Nov. 4 at Detweiler Park in Peoria); the goal is always to win the sectional and win the (Madison County and Southwestern Conference meets) and regionals.”

“Don't count us out this year,” Prenzler said. “We've been working hard and I'm going to make sure that I put our team where we need to be to the best of my ability. I'll make sure of that.”

