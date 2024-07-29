EDWARDSVILLE - Former Edwardsville High and SIUE runner Roland Prenzler, the defending men's champion, won his second straight title, while Emma Patrick, another former Edwardsville High runner, won the women's race in the 28th annual Mud Mountain 5K benefit run Saturday morning at the famed SIUE cross country course.

The Mud Mountain race annually serves as the major fundraiser for the highly-successful cross country and track programs at Edwardsville High School, along with both the equally-successful programs at Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools.

The race attracts many former Tiger runners from around the country, many of whom have run the course in past competitions. The event also serves as a reunion of Tiger runners of the past, who have fond memories of both the course and of running for the program.

The Elite Eight team won the men's title with 16 points, while the Elite Six came in second at 22 points, Jelli's Mud Minions came in third at 61 points, in fourth place was Chiropractic Plus at 63 points, and rounding out the top five teams was Integrity, with 112 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Prenzler won his second straight title, coming in at 16:17.7, with second place going to Gavin Rodgers at 16:30.9. Jackson Amick was third with a time of 16:43.0, in fourth place was Zach Walters at 16:49.4, and Dane Shaw was fifth with a time of 16:55.1. Ben Perulfi finished sixth at 16:57.0, Geo Patrylak was seventh at 17:10.4, Hugh Davis was eighth at 17:11.6, ninth place went to Jack Pifer at 17:16.2, and rounding out the top ten was Parker Weaver at 17:18.2.

In the women's team standings, the winners were the Elite Eight Fast and Fierce, with 16 points, followed by the Speed Sisters, who placed second at 20 points, in third place was the Mighty Milers with 58 points, and the Elite Eight Women were fourth at 59 points.

Patrick won the women's race with a time of 19:51.5, with Madison Popelar second at 19:53.9, third place went to Keri Burmester at 20:03.3, in fourth place was Olivia Coll at 20:41.3, and finishing in fifth place was Morgan Popelar at 20:56.9. Placing sixth was Maddie Keller at 21:00.0, while Kennedy Bowman was seventh at 21:25.4, Willow Jackson came in eighth at 21:44.2, Antonella De Avila was ninth at 22:00.5, and Margaret Paty rounded out the top ten with a time of 22:46.6.

A total of 209 runners entered the race this year, which also annually features a one-mile fun run and walk for people of all ages.

More like this: