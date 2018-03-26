ALTON - The jazzy notes of the swing era will once again be floating down 3rd street as The Rogue Theatre Co hosts Sweetie and the Toothaches for their monthly swing social.

This family friendly event will take place on Sunday April 8th, inside The Vogue Room at Tony’s Alton. Doors to the year old event space will open at 4pm for diners, with Sweetie taking the stage from 5-8pm for dancing.

Article continues after sponsor message

Entry to the event is only $5 cash at the door, and free for kids under 10. There will be a free swing dance lesson at 4:30 for beginners or those who would like to brush up on their basic steps.

Tony’s will make their full menu available to those who’d like to purchase dinner. Come to dance or just to enjoy the sounds of authentic jump blues by Sweetie and her fantastic Toothaches!

More like this: