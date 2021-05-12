JERSEY COUNTY - Roger Carroll was sentenced in October to 65 years in prison for killing Bonnie Woodward in rural Jersey County. He was transferred to Menard Correctional Center in Chester Illinois to serve his time.

Bonnie Woodward was reported missing on June 26, 2010. Woodward’s boyfriend and co-workers had not communicated with her and were concerned. Carroll was with his 16-year-old son returning from vacation when he drove past Eunice C. Smith Nursing Home. His son said she identified Bonnie as working that day with her car in the parking lot.

Carroll was charged April 12, 2018, with June 25, 2010, first-degree murder of Woodward. He was an early suspect in the 2010 investigation, but the case lay dormant until April 2018 after his alleged assault of his wife, Monica, and subsequent testimony by his son, Nathan. The jury took four hours to deliberate the case.

Carroll is eligible for parole on 04/16/2083. Menard Correctional Center is a maximum security adult male prison.

Menard Correctional Center, known prior to 1970 as Southern Illinois Penitentiary, is an Illinois state prison located in the town of Chester in Randolph County, Illinois. It houses maximum-security and high medium-security adult males. The average daily population as of 2007 is 3,410.

Menard Correctional Center opened in March 1878; it is the second oldest operating prison in Illinois, and, by a large margin, the state's largest prison. Menard once housed death row; however, on January 10, 2003, the Condemned Unit closed when then Governor George Ryan granted clemency to all Illinois death row inmates. It is a part of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Menard Correctional Center's average prisoner age is 34 years old.

