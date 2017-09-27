(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals announced Moises Rodriguez has been promoted to their new Assistant General Manager. He previously served as Director of International Operations.

Rodriguez has been part of the Cardinals organization for the last decade, directing the team’s amateur scouting efforts overseas while also supervising the player development and facility operations at the Cardinals Dominican Republic Academy.

“Now I’m going to be spread out, be a little bit more involved through all aspects of the organization,” said Rodriguez. “Contributing to some strategies in each one of the facets of the organization is something I’m looking forward to. A little bit of everything. Bringing a fresh perspective to people that are here that are very talented–we’ve got a lot of professionals in each department here. I’m just looking forward to working with them and exchanging ideas and moving forward.”

“The biggest thing is that Moi has done an amazing job building our international department and more than deserves this opportunity,” said General Manager Michael Girsch, who was promoted from Assistant GM the end of June. “Everyone was on the same page from very early on. Just as soon as we sort of settled into the new roles a little bit, this was the obvious choice. It wasn’t worth having more change in mid-season, but it was the obvious step from that point.”

Before joining St. Louis, Rodriguez worked in the MLB Commissioner’s office in Major & Minor League Operations, International Baseball Operations and Media Relations.

“I grew up a fan of the game in New York–ironically, cheering for the Cardinals against the Mets when I lived there,” said Rodriguez. “I go back to the 80s with them and fairly ironic that I’m here now in this position.”

The Cardinals plan to hire a new Director of International Operations after the season.

photo credit: Brian Stull/STLBaseballWeekly.com