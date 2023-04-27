Amari Rodgers-Parrott

GRANITE CITY - Josh Davis finished his junior season at Granite City in strong fashion.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Josh excelled in the 60 and 100 meters, both indoors and outdoors and was a key member of the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays. One of his best races of the season was at the Norm Armstrong Invitational at Belleville West where he recorded a time of 11.86, a P.R.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

He is also a football player. Josh is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City for his spring efforts.

Josh said he might go to college in track but his favorite sport is football.

“I am a running back, safety and linebacker in football,” he said.

More like this:

Oct 11, 2023 - Granite City and Collinsville Unite to Host Inaugural Paz Cup

Oct 17, 2023 - Granite City Soccer Player David Ruiz Has Solid Regular Season, Is A Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete Of Month

Sep 25, 2023 - Running Back Ryan Brokaw Is Shining Star For Granite Football Team, Is Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete Of The Month

Sep 28, 2023 - Quarterback Jack Brooks Shows Leadership Qualities For Granite City Football Team, Is Stillwater Senior Living Athlete Of The Month

Oct 13, 2023 - Alex Paz Overwhelmed With Support During Paz Cup Fundraiser, Feels Optimistic And Grateful For Support From Granite, Collinsville Area

 