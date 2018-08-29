EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville football player Dionte Rodgers is one of the key running backs for the Tigers’ offense. But in the season opener Friday night, it was his defensive play that helped make a difference.

Rodgers had two interceptions, including a 53-yard return for a touchdown in the third quarter as Edwardsville got its 2018 campaign off to a great start in a 63-0 win over McCluer North at Tiger Stadium.

“It was a real good game for us tonight,” Rodgers said in a postgame interview. “Keeping them to zero points and us putting up a lot of points was really a positive. We just came out all week and worked and executed.”

Rodgers’ second interception for the touchdown was a great play and run.

“On the touchdown run, I (saw) the ball in the air, and I just had to make a good play on it,” Rodgers said. “Our coaches are always preaching on making good plays, and stuff like that. So I just did, I used my athletic ability to make a play after the catch.”

And of course, the Tigers are 1-0 to start the new season, and that’s always a great feeling.

“Yes, sir, 1-0 is always a great step,” Rodgers said. “We’re always looking for a state championship, but we’re going to take it one game at a time.”

And that next game is on the road at traditional St. Louis power CBC. Rodgers knows about the great Cadet football and athletic tradition, and he knows the Tigers will be ready for the challenge.

“CBC is a great challenge,” Rodgers said. “We lost to them last year (40-19 at Tiger Stadium, but the coaches put in a great game plan for us, and we just gotta come out all week and work, and hopefully, we come out with a victory.”

The Tigers are off to a great start once again, and Rodgers knows it takes hard work to keep things going.

And Rodgers also knows what it will take for success in the 2018 season.

“I just hope my guys stay hungry and stay humble,” Rodgers said.

