DECATUR - The Millikin Men's and Women's Swim teams defeated North Central College in their home meet at the Decatur YMCA Saturday, February 20. The Big Blue women beat the Cardinals by a team score of 158-20, and the men won 73-38.

Hope Roderick, of Glen Carbon, an Edwardsville High School graduate, was a member of the 200-meter relay team that won 1:53.09. Avery Fisher (Phoenix, Arizona, Desert Vista H.S.), Katie Yelaska (Bremen, Ind., H.S.), Roderick, and Kelli Sangston (Monett, Mo., H.S.) were members of the foursome.

