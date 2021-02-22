Roderick Gets First With Relay In Millikin Swimming Win Over North Central
DECATUR - The Millikin Men's and Women's Swim teams defeated North Central College in their home meet at the Decatur YMCA Saturday, February 20. The Big Blue women beat the Cardinals by a team score of 158-20, and the men won 73-38.
Hope Roderick, of Glen Carbon, an Edwardsville High School graduate, was a member of the 200-meter relay team that won 1:53.09. Avery Fisher (Phoenix, Arizona, Desert Vista H.S.), Katie Yelaska (Bremen, Ind., H.S.), Roderick, and Kelli Sangston (Monett, Mo., H.S.) were members of the foursome.
