PIASA – Rocky Darr, a standout infielder and pitcher for Southwestern High School, led the Piasa Birds with a .353 batting average this past season. Darr, who excelled as a three-sport athlete, was recognized as an All-Conference selection in baseball, basketball, and football.

Darr is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Darr, a three-year varsity starter in baseball, showcased his versatility and skill both at the plate and on the mound. He finished the season with a 3-1 pitching record, contributing significantly to the team's success. "He won a big game in Greenville for us," said Ryan Hanslow, Southwestern's athletic director and head baseball coach.

Hanslow praised Darr's work ethic and leadership. "He is a hard worker and a hard-nosed kid," Hanslow said. "He was a coach on the field and our lead hitter, so he got things started for us. He was also very sound defensively."

In addition to his achievements on the baseball field, Darr played basketball and was a wide receiver in football for Southwestern. His rare accomplishment of being an All-Conference selection in all three sports underscored his athletic prowess and versatility.

Darr's efforts and achievements have earned him the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month honor, a testament to his dedication and impact across multiple sports.

