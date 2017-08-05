HOLLAND, Ohio – The Metro East Bears' journey to the American Legion World Series has come to an end.

Rockport, Ind., who eliminated the Bears in last year's American Legion Great Lakes Regional on the final day last year, broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fourth and scored in the fifth and eighth innings to defeat the Bears in an elimination game Saturday afternoon at Mercy Field, closing the book on a 42-10 season for the Alton-Edwardsville team.

Rockport advances to Sunday's championship round, where they could play Danville at noon Sunday if Danville defeats Midland, Mich., in a semifinal game later today, or have to defeat Midland twice if the Michigan champions eliminate Danville this evening.

The Bears' only run came from an Andrew Yancik triple to lead off the top of the fifth and a RBI single from Dylan Burris.

Andrew Frank took the loss, going five innings and conceding five runs (all earned) on five hits while fanning two in 101 pitches; Brandon Hampton tossed the other three innings for the Bears, giving up an earned run on a hit while throwing 45 pitches.

