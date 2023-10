Rockin with Robert Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Free concert by the Upper Alton association, "Rockin with Robert", Tuesday, July 9th, 7:00 p.m.



Location, Wadlow statue, SIU campus. Featuring, The Five & Dimers. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs or a blanket. Refreshments will be available for purchase.