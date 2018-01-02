EDWARDSVILLE - Rochester, Ill. sits just outside Springfield, and is perhaps best known for its strong high school football program. But, that’s not Rocket Nation’s only accolade.

Students at Rochester High School are also presented with great academic opportunities, including a strong science curriculum that graduates say inspired them to pursue higher education in a science field. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy is currently home to seven such students.

Devin Dinora is the leader of the pack of pharmacy students, so to speak, as she is in her fourth year (P4). Fellow Rocket alums Kaylee Poole and Erin Lindstrom are P3’s, Blake Lutzow and Andrew Moore are P2’s and Makynzie Ashbaugh and Megan Western are in their first year of pharmacy school.

“The SIUE School of Pharmacy has a great reputation, is affordable, sits on a beautiful campus and is just far enough from home to allow me to spread my wings a little bit,” Poole said. “I remember on one of my visits, the dean (Dr. Gireesh Gupchup) was walking through and calling students by their first names. I just felt at home here.”

“The extracurricular activities at Rochester unify you into more of a family,” Dinora added. “Seeing high school classmates here at the SIUE School of Pharmacy is great! It keeps that connection, that small hometown vibe, alive.”

The students agree the medical community in Springfield was another motivating factor in their decision to become pharmacists. Most, if not all, appreciate the clinical opportunities available in that area through the SIUE School of Pharmacy, since they desire to return to their roots upon completion of their degrees.

“There are two major hospitals in Springfield, and there are SIUE School of Pharmacy faculty who have practice sites there, so we’re already able to make connections,” explained Lindstrom. “One thing I appreciate most about my high school, and now college, experiences is that I’ve been able to create relationships with educators in close-knit environments. The faculty in the SIUE School of Pharmacy are extremely approachable and always willing to help.”

“I bundled all of my rotations for my fourth year in Springfield, which is a great asset of the School of Pharmacy, especially to us small, hometown kids,” Dinora added. “I have enjoyed staying with my parents for the year while continuing my studies on rotations.”

While they remain Rockets at heart, the seven future pharmacists are proud to have the opportunity to study together as Cougars and work toward making their professional dreams come true.

SIUE School of Pharmacy: Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

