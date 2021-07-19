ALTON - The Senior Services Plus Rock Steady program is being offered and is open for registration.

SSP said it is learning every day that there are ways in which people with Parkinson’s disease can enhance their daily quality of life and even build impressive power, strength, flexibility, and speed.

By exercising with our coaches who know the ropes, you can fight your way out of the corner and start to feel and function better.

Boxing works by moving your body in all planes of motion while continuously changing the routine as you progress through the workout. These classes have proven that anyone, at any level of Parkinson’s, can actually lessen their symptoms and lead a healthier/happier life.

Come in for a tour and schedule your initial consultation, at no charge, with one of our certified RSB coaches today.

Our clients attest, and academic institutions, such as the University of Indianapolis and Butler University, are reporting and documenting the improved quality of life among our boxers. Discovery of a cure may be many years away, but in the last seven years, there is evidence that progress is made in all stages of the disease by those participating in the RSB program.

Join our coaches and boxers every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2:30 to 3:30. Monday and Thursdays are moderate intensity, and Tuesday and Fridays are low intensity.

Rock Steady Membership rates are $40/month for SSP Wellness Members and $50/month for non-members. If you have insurance coverage, you may be eligible for a FREE fitness membership. Call us at 618-465-3298 ext. 109 to check your eligibility. Please have your insurance information ready.

