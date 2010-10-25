Please join us on Wednesday, October 27th, at 12:30 p.m. to celebrate the reopening of the Rock Springs Park Tennis Courts. Renewal of the courts was possible in large part, to the generosity of Pepsi, and the Pepsi Refresh Project. Alton Park & Recreation Department won a $50,000 Health Grant in March 2010. Our Alton/Godfrey project competed against ideas in nationwide and garnered the votes needed to win! Thanks to all who voted! Special thanks to Riverbender.com, who helped us win!

Immediately following our celebration at Rock Springs Tennis Courts, follow us to Alton High School for the dedication of the new viewing pavilions. Alton High School’s tennis facility improvements were made possible by another $50,000 Pepsi Refresh Project Health Grant! The viewing pavilions will be used not only for tennis, but also by the football and soccer teams, the Marching 100 and by teachers at AHS, as outdoor classrooms! AHS student council deserves special recognition for their part in getting out the vote!

Please join us in thanking Pepsi for their generous $100,000 in grants to the Alton community. Pepsi Refresh Project sets the mark for giving, across the country and right here at home! Let’s show Pepsi what they mean to us! Join us on October 27th! Bring your racquet!

