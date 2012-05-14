May 14 --ALTON -- Vern Van Hoy is making good on his pledge that “Rock Spring Golf Course must stay open." On Monday heavy equipment rolled onto Rock Spring’s GC to begin clearing out heavy overgrowth that’s consumed parts of the course.

Van Hoy, through his company VVH Golf Management, wasted little time in beginning the task of turning the venerable Alton venue, built in 1912, back into the thriving attraction of the past. The 9-hole, par 35 course currently has a length of 3015 yards from the white tees, but VVH superintendent of Rock Spring GC, Rick Springman’s influences are beginning to become reality; the tee areas have been moved forward to shorten the length of holes, and some of the greens have been made larger. The fairways have been cut wider as well, which is a boon to those who have regularly lost balls in the thick woods that border the course.

The course is open during the renovation and reservations can be made by calling 618-465-9898.

