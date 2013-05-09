Rock Spring Golf Course Hosting 60th Annual Alton Gold Medal Golf Tournament
Since 1953 Rock Spring Golf Course has hosted the Alton Gold Medal Golf Tournament. This year is the diamond anniversary of the event and reservations are being accepted for the Saturday June 8th and Sunday June 9th tournament.
The tournament will feature shotgun starts Morning/Afternoon (depending on number of player registrations) as well as multiple flights.
Entry fee is $140.00 and includes:
- 36 holes of championship golf with cart
- Food (Saturday & Sunday)
- Skin games (both days)
- Win $1,000 for first place in all 4 flights
- $8,200 guaranteed prize money
- Hole in 1 Prizes
A maximum of 112 registrations will be accepted. The DEADLINE for entry is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3rd.
Registration is at Rock Spring Golf Course (618) 465-9898; call Rick Springman (618) 558-9883 for additional information.
Registration forms on the website http://rockspringgolfcourse.com
