SPRINGFIELD – This August, Ag Director Raymond Poe and State Fair Manager Luke Sailer are proud to welcome rock legends Foreigner and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage on Sunday, August 12 at 2018 Illinois State Fair.

Foreigner is among the top 40 best-selling music artists of all time, according to Business Insider magazine. The group is universally known as one of the most popular acts in the rock world with a playlist that continues to sell out tours and albums. While the band has been around for more than 40 years, a younger generation is exposed to the band’s music through popular films and television shows such as, “Rock of Ages,” “Orange Is The New Black,” “Kung Fu Panda 3,” and “Stranger Things.” Foreigner is best known for anthems such as, “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You.”

Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard- rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she’s had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." Her independent record label, Blackheart, was founded in 1980 after she was rejected by no less than 23 labels. Blackheart is one of the longest running indie labels and continues to give voice to new bands. As a producer, she has overseen albums by Bikini Kill, Circus Lupus, as well as the Germs' LA punk masterpiece, GI. Jett’s music has become a permanent force in mainstream culture. Jett and the Blackhearts released their latest record, 'Unvarnished,' in 2013 and continue touring the globe with headline shows alongside fellow rock icons like The Who, Green Day and the Foo Fighters.

Additionally, Jett has acted and appeared in movies & television, including the film Light Of Day. Jett was also able to see her story told in The Runaways, the film based on (lead singer of The Runaways) Cherie Currie's book Neon Angel, starring Kristen Stewart as Jett, and Dakota Fanning as Currie. Jett was close to the project, serving as executive producer. In January, the documentary film based on Jett’s life, “Bad Reputation,” – produced by Blackheart’s SVP Carianne Brinkman and directed by Kevin Kerslake – premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, with the New York Post hailing that “‘Bad Reputation’ does it right, tracing Jett’s trailblazing path as one of the first, and still the hardest-rocking, women.”

Ticket prices have been announced for the already announced 2018 Grandstand concerts. An on-sale date has not yet been announced.

Saturday, August 11: Halestorm & Mastodon

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track $38 / VIP - $48

Sunday, August 12: Foreigner with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Track $35 / VIP - $45

Saturday, August 18: Brett Eldredge

Tier 3 - $29 / Tier 2 - $34 / Tier 1 - $39 / Track $39 / VIP - $49

Sunday, August 19: Brantley Gilbert

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Track $45 / VIP - $55

Stay up-to-date on all of the 2018 Illinois State Fair announcements by connecting with us on social media. The Illinois State Fair is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We look forward to seeing you at the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9-19th in Springfield.

