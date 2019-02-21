NORMAL - The Rock Island Rocks were utterly sick of the Edwardsville Lady Tigers.

In the last four seasons, Edwardsville knocked them in the Sectional Finals, but 2019 would be a different story.

Rock Island put on a shooting clinic for the majority of the game. Despite that, the Tigers battled hard to stay alive, but ultimately couldn’t push the boulder up the mountain and lost 51-45 in the Class 4A Normal Community West Sectional Finals on Thursday night.

“[Rock Island] just shot lights out at the beginning, and we didn’t contest enough of those shots. Tip your caps to them for hitting them,” Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade said. The way they shot in the first half, they should’ve buried us, and they didn’t. We were still there.”

The Rocks, who never trailed, led by as many as eleven points in the third quarter, but the Tigers cut the lead to 40-35 heading into the fourth. They closed the deficit to as close as one point at 46-45 with 1:36 to play. Sydney Harris was fouled attempting a three-pointer and had a chance to tie the game, but made two out of three shots.

After Rock Island made two free throws with 30 seconds to play, Edwardsville had another crack at tying the game, but a three-pointer was off the mark. The Rocks made three more free throws to ice the game.

“We knew we had an opportunity. We had a chance to tie it at the free-throw line, couldn’t get over that hump,” Blade said.

Edwardsville had to limit the two-time Ms. Illinois Basketball and South Carolina commit, Brea Beal. The No. 13-ranked player in the country and 6-foot-0 guard finished with 20 points, but Blade was fine with that output knowing Beal’s capabilities.

“If you would’ve told me we held her to 20 I would’ve thought we had a chance and we did,” Blade said.

However, the Rocks had an ace in the hole, and that was Hannah Simmer.

The 5-foot-10 forward tied Beal with a game-high 20 points and rained in five three-pointers. 15 of which came in the first half to give Rock Island a much needed early boost.

“We’ve said this all along. We’re not a one-man [team],” Rock Island head coach Henry Hall said. “People didn’t get it at the beginning of the year, but they believed in what we were doing. They believed in the process. Tonight showed it. We have a lot of people who can play. Brea Beal’s the greatest player in the state of Illinois, but we got some other players that can play around her.”

Simmer scored eight of the Rocks first ten points and got them out to a 16-6 first quarter lead. Edwardsville would roar back with a 12-3 run capped by a Quierra Love triple.

She finished with a team-high 16 points, and Jaylen Townsend followed with 12 while Harris added eight.

Simmer answered Love’s three with one of her own that sparked a 10-1 Rock Island run and led 28-20 at halftime.

The Tigers had zero quit in them throughout and made a run in the second half.

“They emptied their tank, and it just wasn’t enough tonight, and I’m proud of their effort because like I said if [Rock Island] shot 72 percent in the first half and couldn’t bury us then good for us because that’s our kids battling,” Blade said of her players.

After an and-one by Beal that put Rock Island up 36-25, baskets by Love, Townsend, and junior Maria Smith cut the deficit to five at 40-35.

Edwardsville gave Rock Island scares in the final minutes, but they were able to fend off the Tigers and sank 9-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter. The Rocks claimed their first sectional championship since the 1990-1991 season.

“We played defense, and we got stops. We dug when we had to dig. I can’t be more proud of them I’m so excited,” Hall said. “We want to hang another banner in the school that hasn’t been there since 91’. We’re going to enjoy this tonight for sure. Then we’re going to get after it Friday and get ready for Monday night.”

Rock Island advances to the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Monday at 7 p.m. They play the winner of Mother McAuley vs. Homewood Flossmoor in the South Holland Thornwood Sectional.

Edwardsville finishes their season at 30-3. This marks the fifth year in a row they’ve won over 30 games and were able to keep the streak intact despite having to replace several senior starters.

“If somebody would’ve told me that we’d end up with 30 wins and be playing Rock Island in the sectional final again with this season I’d take it,” Blade said. “I’m not disappointed in our effort. We had a great mentality, and we competed hard. It just wasn’t enough tonight. I’m extremely proud of our kids because they battled against an awfully good team that shot as well as they could possibly shoot it for 32 minutes and we were still right there.”

