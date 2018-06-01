Rock Island ends Edwardsville's girls softball season with 4-3 win in 11 innings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PEKIN - A bottom of the 11th RBI single from Delaney Kelley scored Sophia Thimerosal with the winning run as Rock Island defeated Edwardsville 4-3 in 11 innings to win the IHSA Class 4A softball sectional Friday afternoon. Article continues after sponsor message The win sent the Rocks to Monday's Normal Super-Sectional at Illinois State and ended the Tigers' season. Emma Lewis had a 3-for-5 day with a homer, triple and two RBIs for EHS. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip