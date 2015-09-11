Rochelle Denise Daugherty
Name: Rochelle Denise Daugherty
Parents: Christine and Daniel Daugherty Jr.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 5 lbs 11 oz
Length: 17 in.
Birthdate: 7/14/15
Time: 6:53 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Aiden Daugherty (2), Clayton Daugherty (1)
Grandparents:Michele and Bradley Haun of Jerseyville Daniel and Pam Daugherty of St. Louis, Rochelle Buress of St. Louis and Farley and Tammy Roemer.
Great Grandparents: Esther and Dale Foiles of Jerseyvile and Christine Marshall of Jerseyville.