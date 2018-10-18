The EHS Robotics Team in concert with the SIU-E School of Engineering is conducting a Robotics Mini-Camp for Elementary School Students (3rd- 5th grade), 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, on the campus of SIU-E.

The focus of the camp is to introduce students to robotics. Students will have hands on experience in designing and constructing robots to compete in a super-hero themed challenge. Cost for the camp is $35.

This camp is limited to the first 24 students that return a completed application.

Please contact Dan Morrissey (dmorrissey@ecusd7.org) for further information and registration form.

