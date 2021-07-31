TRENTON - Reece Girth scattered four hits in a complete-game shutout, while both Tyler Robinson and Lucas Moore drove in two runs apiece as the Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team defeated Jerseyville 6-0 in the losers bracket final of the Illinois Fifth Division Tournament Friday evening at Trenton City Park.

The win advances Alton to the tournament final against host team Trenton on Saturday, and also allows the Legionnaires to qualify for next week's state tournament, as the top two team in the division advance to state.

Alton jumped to a 1-0 lead with a single run in the second inning, then scored twice in the third and three more times in the fourth to produce all the runs they would need to win and advance into the final.

Robinson and Moore each had a hit and two RBIs on the evening, while Seth Slayden had a hit and also drove home a run, Ashton Schepers and Girth both had a hit and Max Holmes also had an RBI in the game.

John Higgins had two of the Jerseyville hits, while Trenton Decker and Vogel had he other hits on the night for Jerseyville.

Girth went all the way on the mound for the Legionnaires, scattering four hits while walking one and striking out two. Meador started on the mound for Jerseyville and also pitched well, going three-and-two-thirds innings, giving up six runs on five hits, walking four and fanning two. Blake Carey relieved Meador and pitched the final three-and-a-third innings, walking one and striking out two.

Alton and Trenton will meet at 11 a.m. this morning to decide the championship, with Trenton only needing to win once to take the title. If Alton wins, a second game will be played approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game for the championship. Both the Legionnaires and Trenton will play in the state tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 5-8 at Danville.

