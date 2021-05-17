BLOOMINGTON – Molly Robey, Ph.D., has joined Chestnut Health Systems in the newly created position of director of employee experience. She will also serve as the agency’s diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

Robey has a Ph.D in English and Master of Arts from Rice University in Houston, TX and a Bachelor of Arts from St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City, MD.

In her new role, she will oversee new employee orientation and employee engagement efforts with overall goals of employee satisfaction and retention. She will also oversee development of a diversity, equity and inclusion program for the benefit of Chestnut’s staff, patients, and clients.

In her previous role, as associate professor of English at Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU), she served as a liaison between faculty members and IWU executives with the goal of advancing faculty interests.

Chestnut Health Systems is a non-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. More at www.chestnut.org

