ALTON – Roberts Law is proud to announce that they have hired Jayne Binolis as their new Outreach Coordinator.

Binolis will connect the law firm with the community via electronic communications, including press releases, email newsletters, and social media marketing. Her start date at Roberts Law was July 3.

Binolis’ recent career background is in education; she has worked for the Alton School District as a teacher’s aide for the past two years. She has also worked as a tutor for students learning English as a second language.

Roberts Law specializes in business-related legal issues, ranging from assisting clients with starting businesses, merging companies, adding partners, succession planning, and much more. Roberts Law has two locations, at 300 Commerce Blvd. in Jerseyville and at 2410 State Street in Alton, and is currently accepting new clients. To learn more about what Roberts Law can do to help your business, visit www.robertslegalplanning.com.

Jeff Roberts, lawyer and CPA at Roberts Law, says he is confident in Binolis’ abilities and enthusiastic about the new addition to his staff.

Binolis hails from Alton, and returned two years ago with her family after living in Greece for 18 years. She is excited to serve Roberts Law and the community. To contact Binolis for questions about Roberts Law, email her at jayne@robertslegalplanning.com.

