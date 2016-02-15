ALTON/JERSEYVILLE - From sales, acquisitions, mergers, exit or succession planning in tax, gaming, finance, real estate or business law, Jeff Roberts of Roberts Law knows how to do it all.

Growing up in Alton and now residing in Jerseyville, Roberts is no stranger to the areas’ business structure and can help small and large business owners with any commercial law needs they may have.

In the mid ‘80s and early ‘90s, Roberts worked with several notable firms around the country, including Deloitte Haskins and Sells of Denver and Farrell and Long, P.C. in Godfrey before joining the executive team at Argosy Casino Company.

With Argosy, he saw the business rise from a one casino venture with around 500 employees to a five casino, $500-million-dollar company with over 4,000 employees. This has allowed him to adapt to each and every aspect of a business metamorphosis.

“Throughout the years, I have earned so much experience as a businessman, earning $8 million on Wall Street,” Roberts said. “I have also gained a large wealth of experience and have had access to some of the greatest legal minds in the country.”

In 2014, Roberts decided it was time to reinitiate his law practice and further his role in his community as not only a lawyer, but as an entrepreneur and a businessman. Along with his two rural residential developments in Jersey County, he has also been involved with four other casino development companies, a web-based advertising company and an investment firm, where he has provided an exorbitant about of executive leadership and a knack for all things law.

Article continues after sponsor message

“What sets me apart from other firms is that we are not litigation oriented,” he said. “Roberts Law is a commercial practice that deals with everything from estate planning, buying and selling businesses, significant transactions and more.”

One large feature of Roberts Law is their affinity for outside general council.

“Outside general council allows businesses to come to us for at any time for legal services, transactions or larger matters that may need to be attended to,” he said.

This affordable arrangement allows access to the seasoned attorney on a fixed-fee basis instead of some of the costly hourly fees of other lawyers. This way, council is just a call away to help business owners decide their best course of action in plenty of situations. Roberts Law is committed to understanding businesses’ needs and aims to help further their success in the future.

Along all of his legal services, he has also worked small business owners or start-ups attain the legal ground for their new businesses.

“I work with SCORE, a nonprofit organization that provides free business mentoring services, so I can be a great help to people who want to move forward to make their plans alright,” he said.

To contact Jeff Roberts at his Jerseyville location off 300 Commerce Blvd., please call 618-639-0461. His Alton branch is located at at 2410 State St. and can be reached at 618-466-2782. Information regarding more products and services is available at his website.

More like this: