ALTON - The Alton Museum of History & Art provided an interesting Robert Wadlow story today, Monday, Feb. 22, on its Facebook page. Today, is Wadlow's 103rd birthday. Robert was born February 22, 1918, in Alton. He died on July 15, 1940, in Manistee, Michigan. Robert was the world's tallest man at 8-foot-11.1 inches tall. The amusing story goes as follows: Riverbender.com and the Alton community wishes Robert a 103rd birthday, today, always a large occasion for him and his family. The Alton Museum of History & Art has a massive Robert Wadlow display at its location at 2809 College Avenue, Alton, IL., 62002. This status afforded Robert the right to "create a traffic jam wherever he liked." The good part of the story is the sheriff after some reflection upon the nature of the offense and likely public persuasion, the sheriff appropriately made Robert an honorary deputy sheriff. "Robert was arrested once in his life during a visit to Iowa. During a tour of the City of Dubuque, Iowa, a crowd began following him (as they often did) through the streets and their numbers swelled to the point they blocked the flow of traffic. As a result, Robert was arrested, taken 'downtown and booked' at the local sheriff's office. But as all good stories go, the sheriff was at a loss as to what to do with a person who otherwise didn't seem to be the punishable sort."