Birth - Height, no record, weight 8.5 pounds

Six months - Height, no record, weight, 30 pounds

Age 1 - Height, no record, weight, 45 pounds.

Age 1.5 - Height, no record, weight 67 pounds.

Age 5 - Height, 5-4, weight 105 pounds

Age 8 - Height, 6-0, weight 167 pounds

Age 9 - Height, 6-2, weight 180 pounds

Age 10 - Height, 6-5, weight, 210 pounds

Age 11 - Height, 6-7, weight, 222 pounds

Age 12 - Height - 6-11, weight, 241 pounds

Age 13 - Height - 7-2, weight, 255 pounds

Age 14 - Height, 7-3, weight, 301 pounds

Age 15 - Height, 7-8, weight, 355 pounds

Age 16 - Height, 7-10, weight, 374 pounds

Age 17 - Height, 8-0, weight, (sick) 315 pounds

Age 18 - Height, 8-4, weight, 391 pounds

Age 19 - Height, 8-5, weight, 480 pounds

Age 20 - Height, 8-7, weight, 488 pounds

Age 21 - Height, 8-8, weight, 492 pounds

Age 22 - Height, 8-11.1, weight, 439 pounds

(Information courtesy of Dan Brannan’s book Boy Giant)

