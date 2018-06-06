ALTON - Robert Bob Sanders Waste Systems Inc. presented a $1,500 donation to the Alton Police Department K9 Fund Tuesday morning as the department seeks to add a third canine officer to the force.

Sanders said when he heard about the interest of adding a third dog we wanted to reach out and help the department as they serve the community.

Emily Henja, Public Information Officer with the APD, said it means a lot to the department to see local citizens offer their assistance such as Sanders has provided.

To continue to help raise funds for a third canine and handler, the police department will be hosting the K9 Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 30, at Woodlands Golf Course. Early bird registration will be open until Saturday, June 23, at $80 per player and $320 per team.

For more information on the K9 Classic Golf Tournament click here.

