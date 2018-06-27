Name: Robert Anthony Wohlgemuth

Parents: Ethan and Jennifer Wohlgemuth of Godfrey

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth Weight: 5 lbs

Birth Length: 18 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: June 21, 2018

Time: 9:34 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Johnathan Wohlgemuth, Jr. (1), Adahlia Mangold (7)

Grandparents: Kathleen Aarup of Godfrey

 