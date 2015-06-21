The ex-husband and son of convicted killer Paula Sims died tragically Saturday when their Jeep flipped off the I-55 exit on Woodrow Wilson in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday when it was rear-ended by another car.

Both Robert Sims and Randall Sims were living in Edwardsville at the time of their death on Saturday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Sims vehicle went airborne and flipped off the ramp to the road below. The person in the other vehicle was charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

Paula Sims is presently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. Her 13-day-old daughter, Loralei, was found dead in the woods near her home in Brighton in 1986, and six-week-old daughter, Heather, was found in 1989 in a trash can in West Alton, Mo. In both cases, she claimed the children were abducted.

Paula Sims was convicted in 1990 for first-degree murder for the death of Heather and a few months after that she entered a guilty plea to concealment of a homicidal death with her first daughter, Loralei.

Robert Sims and Paula Sims divorced after she was convicted.

More like this: