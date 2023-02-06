Couples names: Robby Chandler and Jamie Miller

City: Bethalto

Date met or started dating: October 3, 2016

What makes your relationship special? I met Robby online a year after my husband had passed away. Unbeknown to us, we had several mutual friends and at one time, he was our Schwann’s delivery driver. I truly believe my late husband had a hand in us meeting…..Robby is the calm to my storm, he completes me. Combined, we have 4 children, 1 daughter-in-law, 1 son in law, and 1 granddaughter. Our blended family fits together like a puzzle. We wake up each day grateful to have one another. Robby is also a cancer survivor. He has been cancer free for about 8 yrs now. I can’t imagine having to lose another love. We are grateful, thankful, and definitely blessed.

Share a memory you have made together: We have been deep sea fishing in Key West, fishing in the mouth of the Russian River in Alaska. We love to travel together….our next adventure will be Glacier National Park in Montana.

