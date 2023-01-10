EDWARDSVILLE – One block of North Buchanan Street will be closed to all traffic between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue beginning on Wednesday, January 11.

This closure is part of the North Buchanan water main replacement project. Motorists should use alternate routes to bypass the closure. Detour signs will be posted. North Fillmore Street, North Kansas Street, Chapman Street and East Vandalia Street should be used as detours.

Article continues after sponsor message

The roadway will be reopened as soon as the work can be completed. The work is another step in the water main replacement project on North Buchanan Street from East Union Street to East Vandalia Street.

The city is in the process of replacing an approximately century-old 4-inch cast iron water main with a 12-inch water main along the entire stretch of road. With this closure, workers will begin to transfer the businesses along the block to the new water main. The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents during this process. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

More like this: