EDWARDSVILLE - Weather dependent, Rock Hill Court will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

This closure will allow for water main work along Rock Hill Court. The closure will remain in place for several weeks until the improvements have been completed.

Residents along Rock Hill Court will have access to their driveways, however, through traffic will not be allowed.

During the closure, motorists shall use alternate routes. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618-692-7535 with any questions.

