EDWARDSVILLE - Weather dependent, Rock Hill Court will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

This closure will allow for water main work along Rock Hill Court. The closure will remain in place for several weeks until the improvements have been completed.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Residents along Rock Hill Court will have access to their driveways, however, through traffic will not be allowed.

During the closure, motorists shall use alternate routes. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618-692-7535 with any questions.

More like this:

Mar 21, 2024 - Stretch Of Hillsboro Closure At North Main Street In Edwardsville Is Set To Begin Friday

Mar 22, 2024 - City Of Edwardsville Announces Another Part Of Hillsboro Avenue Will Close For Water/Sewer Line Work

Mar 10, 2024 - Three Madison County Thefts Include Stolen Alcohol, Skid-Steer

Apr 26, 2024 - IDOT Updates Planned Closure Of I-55/64 Westbound Area Near East St. Louis

Apr 3, 2024 - Temporary Closure Of Illinois 157 At East Barrett Street Near Caseyville 

 