Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation officials report despite six to nine inches of snowfall in most parts of the Riverbender.com area, the roads are passable with little ice or snow incidents.

Illinois District 11 Trooper Chris Currier said the best thing motorists can do is to slow down and give snow plows plenty of room to operate.

“There should be 10 car lengths between a vehicle and snow plows,” he said. “It has been crazy busy today. “It is President’s Day, so a lot of people were off and not on the roads, which is good. If you start to lose control of the vehicle, let off the gas and coast until you can go back to being safe to drive.”

The state police report that the average motorist is traveling 40 to 45 mph on the interstates and major highways. On side streets, motorists are going at a lot lower rate than normal. State police officials said to allow more time than normal if driving anywhere and drive with caution.

IDOT spokesperson Joseph Monroe said highways are snow covered, but open and passable. He reported the Brussels Ferry and Kampsville Ferry are closed because of the colder weather and ice patches in the river. These closures will be in effect until river conditions improve to allow for the safe operation of each ferry service. Motorists should consider the Hardin Bridge for access to Calhoun County during this period.

Advanced signage alerting motorists to each closure has been posted. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time for travel around or through this area. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East area – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, see the Department’s website, www.stl-traffic.org/ , for the latest information on area roadway and ferry closures. Some of the busiest workers today are at car dealerships, clearing off massive amounts of snow on vehicles.

Pete Pierce, sales manager at the Nissan dealership in Wood River, said it was all hands on deck with cleaning cars and trucks this morning.

“We are in some ways like a little kid selling lemonade at a stand,” he said. “We may have the best products, but if people can’t see and use those products no one makes any sales. It’s just a part of the job.”

Riverbender.com Facebook responders had a variety of things to say about the snow conditions, some reporting difficultly driving, but others saying the roads were passable. Carolyn Simansky responded on Facebook and said it took her husband 2 hours to get to Chesterfield this morning and normally it takes half that time.

Another woman drove from Belleville to Alton at 3:45 a.m. and said she had no problems. One other woman said the worst part of driving today is dealing with drivers who have a rough time driving in the snow.

A Weather Advisory remains in effect for the region until 6 tonight. Snowfall should subside this afternoon.

High temps are predicted to be 25 degrees on Tuesday and bitter cold on Wednesday, with wind chill of minus 2 degrees.

If you have a winter snow photo you wish to submit for use on the website, send it to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com

