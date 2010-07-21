ALTON, IL – Asphalt work will begin on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus Monday, July 26. The work will involve shutting down parking lots, parking garages and roads at various times during the week. The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 30.

The areas that will be impacted include the College Avenue entrance to the Duncan Wing; the Brown Street entrance to the Emergency Department parking lot; the loading dock and the Human Motion Institute (physical therapy) parking lot. For about a day the ED parking lot will be closed, the parking garage will be closed and the HMI parking lot will be closed. Deliveries will need to be routed through alternate routes.

Article continues after sponsor message

July 26-27: The top two inches of the roads will be grinded off. This will not result in road closures, however, the road may be reduced to one lane. You can drive on the grinded road.

July 28-30: New asphalt is laid. Phase 1 will be the Brown Street entrance road to the ‘Y’ in the road, half of the loading dock and the HMI parking lot. The second phase is the other half of the loading dock, the road in front of the ED and the College Avenue entrance road.

More like this: